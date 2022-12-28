Opinion / Columnists

WANDILE SIHLOBO: SA in for a good agricultural season thanks to La Niña

The recent heavy rainfall has improved soil moisture and boosted planting — however the wet conditions also bring an increased risk of insect-borne diseases in livestock

BL Premium
28 December 2022 - 09:29 WANDILE SIHLOBO

My annual December drive from Pretoria to the Wild Coast in the Eastern Cape affords me an opportunity to assess SA’s agricultural conditions after the first few months of the summer season.

Whether one enjoys this trip largely depends on weather conditions. In drought seasons like in 2015, this could be a depressing drive, traversing the dry grains and oilseed fields...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.