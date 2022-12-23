Expectations of a drop in Russian crude supply helped offset worries of a hit to US transport fuel demand growth as a looming Arctic storm threatens travel during the holiday season
A lethargic SA could invite heavy penalties under a new mechanism to stop dumping of dirty industry outside Europe
Unavoidable delays and unforeseen challenges also affected the organisers’ planning and the festival has been moved to February 2024
People will try to undermine the gravitas of this decision, he says after resigning from the party that expelled him
Co-founder Pony Ma delivers a scathing takedown after Tencent’s growth dries up over the past year
We see adoption of mobile devices and data as essential in order to give people better access to health, education and trade
In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, host Mudiwa Gavaza discusses the outlook for the holiday season in terms of travel and accommodation and consumer spending
Swift end to Covid-zero restrictions leads to surge in highly contagious variants in population with low natural immunity
New code says drivers must get permission to make ‘political statements’
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
After opening its partially underwritten R250m rights offer to shareholders on Monday, York Timbers’ future plans to fuel its growth strategy now rest on how many shareholders will follow their rights.
Shareholders have until January 6 to participate in the process, with rights offered at a ratio of 43 shares for every 100 York shares owned, at a price of R1.75 per share...
York Timbers growth strategy rests on the success of its R250m rights offer
The partially underwritten rights issue is expected to increase working capital and liquidity to ensure sufficient headroom for strategy implementation
