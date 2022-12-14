Economy

WATCH: Inflation cools in November

Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford

14 December 2022 - 19:34
Picture: 123RF/DELTAART
Consumer price rises have slowed, easing to 7.4% year on year in November. This, however, is still above the SA Reserve Bank’s target range of 3%-6%. Business Day TV unpacked the data with RMB economist Siobhan Redford.

Annual consumer inflation lower than expectations

SA’s latest annual CPI of 7.4% in November was down from 7.6% in October, lower than the consensus forecast of 7.5%
Economy
10 hours ago

MAMOKETE LIJANE: Whereto from runaway inflation and the great monetary policy penance?

Central banks have unwound the accommodation of 2020, and many now have higher rates than before the crisis
Opinion
16 hours ago

Retail’s first Christmas with power cuts set to be a turkey

Even retailers with generators face daunting prospect of festive season of power cuts
Companies
2 days ago
