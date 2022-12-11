Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: CPI and employment statistics conclude 2022 data

Inflation surprised in October by ticking up to 7.6%, strengthening the argument for hikes by the Reserve Bank

BL Premium
11 December 2022 - 17:35 Thuletho Zwane

This week concludes economic data releases for the year ahead of the Christmas break. Squarely in focus is the consumer price index (CPI) due on Wednesday and the quarter three employment statistics due on Thursday.

Annual consumer inflation surprised in October, ticking up to 7.6% in October from 7.5% the previous month, and above market expectations of 7.4%. The higher reading strengthened the argument for hikes by the Reserve Bank...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.