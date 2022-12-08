Opinion / Columnists

BUSINESS AS USUAL

GUGU LOURIE: Can coal town Bethal survive the just energy transition?

People likely to lose work in shift away from coal-fired power stations to renewables are not being prepared for the imminent changes

BL Premium
08 December 2022 - 05:05 Gugu Lourie

At the weekend, I visited my hometown Mzinoni, a township in the coal town of Bethal in Mpumalanga.

I needed a break from the hectic Joburg life that SA author Niq Mhlongo calls “Johustleburg”. At Kasken Pub & Bar, I chilled with my cousins Yazeed and Oubaas...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.