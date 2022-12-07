Economy

Manufacturers remain gloomy about outlook for business

Sector battles load-shedding, Transnet’s woes, water-shedding in some parts of SA and continued pressure on production costs

07 December 2022 - 20:13 Thuletho Zwane

Manufacturers remain gloomy about future business conditions and their fixed investment plans, while firms continue to be pessimistic about future investment plans, a survey found.

The BER-Absa manufacturing survey showed that manufacturing business confidence remained unchanged at 26 index points in the fourth quarter, a reading well below its long-term average of 39...

