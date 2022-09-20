×

Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Reserve Bank to deliver hefty rate hike on Thursday

Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford

20 September 2022 - 21:22
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Economists are expecting the SA Reserve Bank to take a more hawkish stance on Thursday as the country struggles with rising inflation and a weak rand. Business Day TV caught up with RMB economist Siobhan Redford for her views.

Rand in R18/$ territory and heading towards lowest level since 2020

The SA Reserve Bank and Fed are poised for hefty hikes this week
Markets
23 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Another 75 basis point hike seems on the cards

The risks are on the upside, globally and domestically
Opinion
1 day ago

Focus on inflation target as rate hike looms

Reserve Bank expected to lift repo rate by up to 75 bps in fight against rising prices
Business
2 days ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Bank to hike rates 75 bps as rand weakens

There's still room to raise rates with repo rate at 5.5% despite low growth in the June quarter
Economy
2 days ago
