Analysts hold out for reprieve from the Financial Action Task Force, pointing to good efforts so far to comply with rules
SA must look for an alternative way to implement ESG investing
Ricardo Maio, CEO of Infinity Brands, puts franchisees on the right track.
The Reserve Bank’s inflation target is once again in focus as the monetary policy committee (MPC) is expected to hike the repo rate on Thursday, with some economists supporting a tighter target to make it possible to lower interest rates in the longer term.
Izak Odendaal, an investment strategist at Old Mutual Multi-Managers, said this week the Reserve Bank’s inflation target should be lower, as suggested by governor Lesetja Kganyago. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
THE BIG READ
Focus on inflation target as rate hike looms
Reserve Bank expected to lift repo rate by up to 75 bps in fight against rising prices
The Reserve Bank’s inflation target is once again in focus as the monetary policy committee (MPC) is expected to hike the repo rate on Thursday, with some economists supporting a tighter target to make it possible to lower interest rates in the longer term.
Izak Odendaal, an investment strategist at Old Mutual Multi-Managers, said this week the Reserve Bank’s inflation target should be lower, as suggested by governor Lesetja Kganyago. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.