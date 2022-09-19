×

Markets

Rand in R18/$ territory and heading towards lowest level since 2020

The SA Reserve Bank and Fed are poised for hefty hikes this week

19 September 2022 - 23:19 Andries Mahlangu

On the eve of the Reserve Bank’s three-day monetary policy meeting, the rand slipped towards levels last seen at the height of the pandemic-induced selling frenzy, dealing a blow to consumers and businesses battling rampant inflation.

The rand weakened as much as 1.1% to R17.79/$ in afternoon deals on Monday, threatening to break through the R18/$ mark for the first since May 2020...

