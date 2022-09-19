Trading will be choppy and sideways leading up to the FOMC meeting, with $1,680 likely to be a pivotal level, analyst says
Monday, September 19 2022
High Commissioner Anthony Phillipson says then Prince Charles conceded that slavery and colonialism left a 'dark stain'
The nomination by her branch of ward 32 in the eThekwini region is a shift away from its support for Ramaphosa
Outgoing boss of FirstRand’s investment banking unit will have a break with his family before his next move
There’s still room to raise rates with repo rate at 5.5% despite low growth in the June quarter
Global pulp company will enter textiles business by producing Lyocell, a form of rayon, for clothing manufacturers in its biggest upgrade in 80 years
Busy week for global monetary policy includes the SA Reserve Bank
Last-gasp strike wins a close match for champions
While it fits with a national stereotype, the orderly 30-hour queue for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II is about more than just lining up
Ahead of the SA Reserve Bank monetary policy committee’s September meeting this week, the consensus has shifted sharply towards another 75 basis point hike. It’s hard not to see the logic.
Just weeks ago most economists were expecting the committee to gear down to 50 basis points after July’s shock 75 basis point hike. But though SA’s economy is now looking even weaker, the world economy and global markets are a lot more unfriendly. The result is while the steep global fuel and food price hikes that ramped up inflation have started to flatten, a weaker rand is preventing SA from reaping the benefits in terms of inflation. And the risks, as the committee is wont to say, are on the upside, globally and domestically...
EDITORIAL: Another 75 basis point hike seems on the cards
The risks are on the upside, globally and domestically
