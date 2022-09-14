International Energy Agency sees strong recovery in 2023 based on China easing lockdowns and recovery in air travel
The economy is battling to gain momentum and will continue to muddle along as all sectors struggle to get going in the short-term, according to the latest BankservAfrica’s Economic Transactions Index (Beti) released on Wednesday.
“This scenario is unfortunately notably inadequate to address SA’s social needs and the likelihood of even higher unemployment, poverty and inequality remain uncomfortably high,” it said as the index, which tracks interbank payments, hit an eight-month low in August...
Economy muddles along as all sectors take strain
The likelihood of even higher unemployment, poverty and inequality remain uncomfortably high, the Beti shows
