Economy

Nedlac task team debates pressing labour reforms

Debate explores what could be ‘sacrificed by business and labour’ with a view to balancing job creation and job security

11 September 2022 - 17:14 Hilary Joffe

SA’s labour laws and its collective bargaining structures are in line for an update, with a task team looking at proposals from the government, business and labour under the auspices of the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac).

Economists and business people have long called for SA’s labour relations to be reformed to make it easier to do business, especially for smaller businesses, while the government is keen to drive more job creation and employment equity...

