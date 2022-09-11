Labour minister Thulas Nxesi calls for tougher penalties for employers who hire unskilled foreigners at the expense of locals
Mikel Mabasa, CEO of NAAMSA, says unless we up our game, automakers and overseas markets will seek greener pastures.
Lonell Coetzee is an approach radar air traffic control instructor at Air Traffic & Navigation Services at OR Tambo International Airport.
The Banking Association South Africa (BASA) has warned that the country’s inclusion on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list would be worse than an investment downgrade.
BASA MD Bongiwe Kunene told Business Times that greylisting would make it difficult for international investors to bring funds into SA because any bank dealing with such funds would be subjected to enhanced due diligence...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Greylisting ‘would be worse than a downgrade’
Financial services experts warn of system-wide effects of sanction by the Financial Action Task Force and its impact on the economy in general
The Banking Association South Africa (BASA) has warned that the country’s inclusion on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list would be worse than an investment downgrade.
BASA MD Bongiwe Kunene told Business Times that greylisting would make it difficult for international investors to bring funds into SA because any bank dealing with such funds would be subjected to enhanced due diligence...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.