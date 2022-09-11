Labour minister Thulas Nxesi calls for tougher penalties for employers who hire unskilled foreigners at the expense of locals
With trading partners such as the UK and China facing possible recession, SA should brace itself for some short-term pain while looking to effectively roll out structural economic reforms to ignite growth, says Discovery CEO Adrian Gore.
“On the bright side, the reforms, if we can get them in place, will stimulate the economy (over the longer term) and we need to work harder at getting this right,” said Gore in an interview after the release of the health, insurance and financial services group’s results for the year ended June...
Together, government and business can turn the economy around, says Adrian Gore
The Discovery CEO says the vaccine rollout is a case in point
