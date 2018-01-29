ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Yellen’s last rate move has bearing on rand

"The risk now is that the job market continues to improve leading to higher US inflation," said Novare in a research note. "Higher than expected inflation may lead to a faster than anticipated pace of monetary policy tightening which will drive up bond yields."

This would place downward pressure on the rand that would feed into higher domestic inflation, inviting interest rate hikes from the South African Reserve Bank. But as long as the extended soft patch in US inflation continues, Powell is expected to continue along Yellen’s gradualist path toward policy normalisation — something that would support emerging market assets.

On the domestic front, first up on Tuesday will be private sector credit extension for December.

Total credit extended to the private sector slowed to 5.7% on average in the year to November, having averaged nearly 7% in 2016.

First National Bank chief economist Mamello Matikinca is hopeful, however, that the benign inflation backdrop and stable interest rate environment will cause borrowing to accelerate in 2018, fuelling faster growth.

"Corporate credit extension remained relatively robust throughout last year [2017] and, as with household credit, we expect an upturn in confidence (and hopefully investment) and to see corporates borrowing more," she said.

SA’s trade balance for December will be released on Wednesday. Most economists expect the trend of small, positive trade surpluses to have continued as December is typically a bad month for imports.

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan forecasts a trade surplus of R12bn in December and R77bn for 2017 as a whole, a substantial increase on the R1bn surplus achieved in 2016.

Over the past year, export growth outpaced import growth as global growth momentum picked up and commodity prices lifted, explained Kaplan. Relatively weak rates of domestic consumption and investment compressed imports.

Though SA’s export performance should be supported by favourable global growth in 2018, the trade surplus could be eroded if domestic confidence and economic activity recover meaningfully as this would suck in more imports.

A pick-up in domestic and global growth would benefit the local manufacturing sector in 2018.

The Absa manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, which is due for release on Thursday, languished below the neutral 50 level (which demarcates expansion from contraction) during most of 2017.

In December it plunged to 44.9 index points, but economists are hopeful that it will soon start to move above 50 if business conditions improve as anticipated.

New vehicle sales for January are scheduled for release on Thursday and should reflect strong month-to-month growth as car purchases are typically postponed to January so new-year registrations can be obtained, Kaplan explained.

The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers is expecting a modest improvement in domestic new vehicle sales to 2.6% year on year from growth of just 1.8% in 2017 in line with a recovery in economic growth back above 1%.