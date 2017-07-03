ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Moyane to launch tax season

Tax season 2017 will be officially launched on Monday in Soweto, where South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane will be joined by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and his deputy, Sfiso Buthelezi.

Earlier in 2017, taxpayers were hit with the highest marginal tax rate in 23 years when the Treasury added a super-tax bracket of 45% for high-income earners. However, an increase in unemployment and a decline in GDP growth are likely to constrain revenue collection in 2017.

Also on Monday, the Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) is expected to show a muted result for June following recovery in May.

First National Bank senior economist Mamello Matikinca says: "We expect the index to hover around the 50 [point] level. We anticipate that manufacturers most likely remained constrained by weak demand over the month."

Investec forecasts a PMI reading of 50.9 points. A reading below the 50-point mark indicates activity in the manufacturing sector is probably contracting.

The Absa PMI gauges only the manufacturing sector, while the Standard Bank PMI surveys the entire economy.

In May, the Absa PMI improved slightly to 51.5 points, while the Standard Bank PMI dropped to 50.2 points, its lowest value in nine months. The latter PMI will be published on Wednesday.

New vehicle sales figures will also be released on Wednesday, but economists predict little improvement.

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan predicts a contraction of 2%-3% in June compared with a drop of 2.6% in May, extending the decline in each year since 2014, in line with a fall in vehicle financing, depressed confidence and slowing economic output.

The weak manufacturing performance is likely to hit May’s electricity production and consumption. The results will be published on Thursday.

On Friday, the Reserve Bank will update SA’s gross reserves figures for June. In May, gross reserves were $47.2bn and net reserves touched $42bn.

The petrol price will fall 68c-69c, while all diesel grades will decline 60c on Wednesday.