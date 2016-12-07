Business confidence weathers headwinds to extend rebound

Business showed another, albeit slight, improvement in November, extending its rebound from the two-decade low hit in September.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) business confidence index (BCI) gained 0.9 index points to 93.9 in November. After October’s increase, the index has improved by 3.6 index points from the exceptionally low level of 90.3 registered in September — the lowest since July 1985.

The recovery of the BCI in October and November was accomplished in a "depressed domestic and global economy and further harmful local sociopolitical diversions", that unfavourably influenced the business climate, Sacci said on Wednesday.

"Notwithstanding the volatility in the business climate, the present turnaround in the BCI could gather more momentum," Sacci said.