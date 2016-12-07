Economy

Business confidence weathers headwinds to extend rebound

07 December 2016 - 11:50 AM Pericles Anetos
Picture: ISTOCK
Business showed another, albeit slight, improvement in November, extending its rebound from the two-decade low hit in September.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) business confidence index (BCI) gained 0.9 index points to 93.9 in November. After October’s increase, the index has improved by 3.6 index points from the exceptionally low level of 90.3 registered in September — the lowest since July 1985.

The recovery of the BCI in October and November was accomplished in a "depressed domestic and global economy and further harmful local sociopolitical diversions", that unfavourably influenced the business climate, Sacci said on Wednesday.

"Notwithstanding the volatility in the business climate, the present turnaround in the BCI could gather more momentum," Sacci said.

The index is compiled by monitoring developments in 13 economic indicators each month.

The BCI showed that the indicators for real business conditions were slightly better in November 2016 than in November 2015.

The construction of buildings indicator improved compared with the matching period last year, which pushed up the index. The manufacturing indicator improved compared with October but was unchanged from a year earlier.

Sacci noted the reprieves SA received from all three major credit rating agencies, in which "the attention being paid to notably public finance matters" counted in SA’s favour. However, it was important for SA to turn around the negative outlook held by Fitch, Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings.

"The progress made by Treasury with the participation of business and labour to recognise and assist to propel the economy forward, will partially restore credibility to the economy and may contribute to the recent momentum gained in improving business and investor confidence," Sacci said.

