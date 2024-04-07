Economy

WATCH: Outlook for SA’s new-vehicle sales in 2024

Business Day TV talks to Financial Mail's editor-at-large, David Furlonger

07 April 2024 - 16:14
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
The rear receives a new diffuser design and restyled taillights. Picture: SUPPLIED
SA’s automotive sector continues to face declining sales due to persistently high inflation and interest rates that have reduced consumer purchasing power. Business Day TV discussed this with Financial Mail’s editor-at-large, David Furlonger.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
