VW Group announces R4bn investment to build new SUV in Eastern Cape
The first phase of the upgrade will take place at the end of 2024 during the annual shutdown
16 April 2024 - 13:18
Germany-owned carmaker Volkswagen Group Africa is to invest R4bn in building a new car at its Kariega assembly plant in the Eastern Cape.
The car, a small sports utility vehicle (SUV) developed in Brazil, will be built at Kariega from 2027 on the same assembly line as the current products, the Polo and Vivo cars. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.