Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
Bold merger move could accelerate shift towards more sustainable packaging
Home affairs minister says criminal case has been opened against Zimbabwean national
Human Rights Day set to guide events as ActionSA launches its election manifesto
Court refuses banks leave to appeal against its earlier decision that the two lenders colluded
Other data coming out this week is the BER retail survey on Monday
Business Day TV spoke to Technology Correspondent for Business Day, Mudiwa Gavaza
Most of the nine people who will sit on the political body have been nominated by the groups they represent
Victory at Old Trafford keeps alive Man United's only hope of silverware this season
New movie causes a stir with content that could magnify current conflicts
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, editor-at-large for Financial Mail, about SA’s growing second-hand electric vehicle market.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: SA’s second-hand electric vehicle market
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, editor-at-large for Financial Mail, about SA’s growing second-hand electric vehicle market.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Africa has huge role in US critical mineral strategy, says Wally Adeyemo
Government urged to provide tax holiday on electric vehicles
Carbon emissions reach new high, but are slowing as renewables boom
Importers, EVs and car dealerships have a mountain to climb
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.