Masahiro Inoue will take over as Daihatsu's president effective March 1.
Picture: REUGERS
Toyota said on Tuesday both the president and chair of small-car unit Daihatsu will step down after revelations of misconduct related to rigged collision safety-tests.
Toyota’s CEO for the Latin America and Caribbean region, Masahiro Inoue, will replace Soichiro Okudaira as Daihatsu's president effective March 1, the world's top-selling vehicle maker said in a statement.
Okudaira had a long-running career at Toyota spanning nearly four decades from 1979 before he became president of Daihatsu in 2017, a year after the compact car maker became a wholly owned Toyota subsidiary in 2016.
Daihatsu’s chair, Sunao Matsubayashi, will also step down and not be replaced, Toyota said.
Given the misconduct over the safety-test certification applications, Daihatsu also will be removed from a commercial vehicle partnership known as the Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies (CJPT), the vehicle maker said in a separate statement.
Daihatsu’s 10% equity stake in the partnership will be transferred to Toyota, the statement said.
Heads of Toyota’s Daihatsu unit to quit after news of rigged safety tests
Daihatsu also will be removed from a commercial vehicle partnership known as the Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies
Toyota said on Tuesday both the president and chair of small-car unit Daihatsu will step down after revelations of misconduct related to rigged collision safety-tests.
Toyota’s CEO for the Latin America and Caribbean region, Masahiro Inoue, will replace Soichiro Okudaira as Daihatsu's president effective March 1, the world's top-selling vehicle maker said in a statement.
Okudaira had a long-running career at Toyota spanning nearly four decades from 1979 before he became president of Daihatsu in 2017, a year after the compact car maker became a wholly owned Toyota subsidiary in 2016.
Daihatsu’s chair, Sunao Matsubayashi, will also step down and not be replaced, Toyota said.
Given the misconduct over the safety-test certification applications, Daihatsu also will be removed from a commercial vehicle partnership known as the Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies (CJPT), the vehicle maker said in a separate statement.
Daihatsu’s 10% equity stake in the partnership will be transferred to Toyota, the statement said.
Reuters
Toyota remains top-selling carmaker as chair apologises for scandals
Toyota grinds to a halt in Japan after system failure
These are all the new Toyotas coming to SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.