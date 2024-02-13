Companies / Transport & Tourism

Heads of Toyota’s Daihatsu unit to quit after news of rigged safety tests

Daihatsu also will be removed from a commercial vehicle partnership known as the Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies

13 February 2024 - 09:29
by Daniel Leussink and Satoshi Sugiyama
Masahiro Inoue will take over as Daihatsu's president effective March 1. Picture: REUGERS
Masahiro Inoue will take over as Daihatsu's president effective March 1. Picture: REUGERS

Toyota said on Tuesday both the president and chair of small-car unit Daihatsu will step down after revelations of misconduct related to rigged collision safety-tests.

Toyota’s CEO for the Latin America and Caribbean region, Masahiro Inoue, will replace Soichiro Okudaira as Daihatsu's president effective March 1, the world's top-selling vehicle maker said in a statement.

Okudaira had a long-running career at Toyota spanning nearly four decades from 1979 before he became president of Daihatsu in 2017, a year after the compact car maker became a wholly owned Toyota subsidiary in 2016.

Daihatsu’s chair, Sunao Matsubayashi, will also step down and not be replaced, Toyota said.

Given the misconduct over the safety-test certification applications, Daihatsu also will be removed from a commercial vehicle partnership known as the Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies (CJPT), the vehicle maker said in a separate statement.

Daihatsu’s 10% equity stake in the partnership will be transferred to Toyota, the statement said.

Toyota remains top-selling carmaker as chair apologises for scandals

Japanese manufacturer is top-seller for fourth year in a row
Life
2 weeks ago

Toyota grinds to a halt in Japan after system failure

Cyberattack ruled unlikely as world's biggest-selling automaker shuts all 14 of its domestic plants
Companies
5 months ago

These are all the new Toyotas coming to SA

The bZ4X will be the brand's first EV, with a rally-inspired Hilux and all-new Prado also on the cards
Life
2 weeks ago
