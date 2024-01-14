Storage tanks at the Dangote petroleum refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria May 22 2023. Picture: TEMILADE ADELAJA/REUTERS
Abuja — Nigeria’s Dangote oil refinery has begun producing diesel and aviation fuel, the company said on Saturday, after years of construction delays at the 650,000 barrel per day (bpd) plant.
The refinery, Africa’s largest, was built on a peninsula on the outskirts of the commercial capital, Lagos, at a cost of $20bn by the continent’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.
Though Nigeria is Africa’s top energy producer, it has relied on imports for most of the fuel it consumes. The Dangote refinery is expected to not only make it self-sufficient but also allow it to export fuel to neighbouring West African countries, potentially transforming oil trading in the Atlantic Basin.
Company officials said test runs could begin this week after the refinery received a sixth crude oil cargo on January 8.
“This is a big day for Nigeria. We are delighted to have reached this significant milestone,” the company said in a statement posted on social media platform X.
The plant received 1-million barrels of Nigeria’s Agbami crude earlier in the week, taking the total volume received since December to 6-million barrels.
Nigeria’s state-owned NNPC is expected to supply four crude cargoes to the refinery from its February programme.
It could take months after the start-up of the refinery’s crude distillation unit to move from test runs to the production of high-quality fuels at full capacity, according to experts.
Dangote has said it will start by refining 350,000 bpd, hoping to ramp up to full production later in 2024.
Fuel starts flowing at Dangote’s long-delayed refinery
The project is expected to make oil producer Nigeria self-sufficient in refined fuels
Abuja — Nigeria’s Dangote oil refinery has begun producing diesel and aviation fuel, the company said on Saturday, after years of construction delays at the 650,000 barrel per day (bpd) plant.
The refinery, Africa’s largest, was built on a peninsula on the outskirts of the commercial capital, Lagos, at a cost of $20bn by the continent’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.
Though Nigeria is Africa’s top energy producer, it has relied on imports for most of the fuel it consumes. The Dangote refinery is expected to not only make it self-sufficient but also allow it to export fuel to neighbouring West African countries, potentially transforming oil trading in the Atlantic Basin.
Company officials said test runs could begin this week after the refinery received a sixth crude oil cargo on January 8.
“This is a big day for Nigeria. We are delighted to have reached this significant milestone,” the company said in a statement posted on social media platform X.
The plant received 1-million barrels of Nigeria’s Agbami crude earlier in the week, taking the total volume received since December to 6-million barrels.
Nigeria’s state-owned NNPC is expected to supply four crude cargoes to the refinery from its February programme.
It could take months after the start-up of the refinery’s crude distillation unit to move from test runs to the production of high-quality fuels at full capacity, according to experts.
Dangote has said it will start by refining 350,000 bpd, hoping to ramp up to full production later in 2024.
Reuters
Nigeria’s Dangote says it is co-operating after authorities raid offices
Nigeria’s Dangote refinery receives first crude cargo
Nigeria launches revived ‘Nembe’ crude oil
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Nigerian state oil company opposes Eni unit deal
European refiners feel squeeze after Nigeria fuel subsidy cut
Price spike in Nigerian contraband petrol roils region’s informal sector
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.