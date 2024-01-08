World / Asia

Indonesia temporarily grounds three Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes

Three Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes, the only ones Indonesia had, were grounded starting from January 6 until further notice

08 January 2024 - 13:28
by Stefanno Sulaiman and Stanley Widianto
An official examines the fuselage plug area of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 Boeing 737-9 MAX, which was forced to make an emergency landing with a gap in the fuselage, in Portland, Oregon. Picture: REUTERS
Jakarta — Indonesia temporarily grounded three Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes on January 6, operated by Lion Air, despite different configurations from the plane that had to make an emergency landing in the US last week, the transport ministry said on Monday.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered the temporary grounding of 171 Boeing jets installed with the same panel that tore off an eight-week-old Alaska Airlines jet on Friday, forcing an emergency landing with a gap in the fuselage.

The door plug blew off the left side of the Alaska Airlines jet after take-off from Portland, Oregon, en route to Ontario, California, forcing pilots to turn back and land safely with all 171 passengers and six crew on board.

The Lion Air planes had a “mid cabin emergency exit door type II” whereas the Alaska Airlines plane had a “mid exit door plug,” Adita said.

“This means the system in the midsection of emergency doors were functional and could be used for evacuation,” Adita added.

The ministry will co-ordinate with the FAA, Boeing and Lion Air to monitor the situation, adding that “operational safety will be our priority.”

A Lion Air spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Reuters

