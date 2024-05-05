Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Foxconn expecting future growth

The assembler of iPhones says April revenue reached $15.8bn

05 May 2024 - 15:52
by Ben Blanchard
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A woman walks past the logo of Foxconn outside the company’s building in Taipei, Taiwan. Picture: ANN WANG/REUTERS
A woman walks past the logo of Foxconn outside the company’s building in Taipei, Taiwan. Picture: ANN WANG/REUTERS

Taipei — Taiwan’s Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and the biggest assembler of Apple’s iPhone, reiterated on Sunday it expected a rise in second-quarter revenue, and reported record sales for the month of April.

Foxconn said in a statement that this year’s second quarter “remains a traditional off-peak season, and major products are entering a period of transition between old and new products”.

But it added: “The operations outlook for the second quarter is expected to show both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year growth”.

The statement did not elaborate and the company does not give numerical guidance.

The company, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry, said April revenue reached T$510.9bn ($15.83bn), which it said was the highest figure on record for the same period and represented an on-year rise of 19%.

Revenue in its smart consumer electronics products, including smartphones, in April showed “significant growth” year-on-year, it said.

Strong artificial intelligence (AI) server demand also delivered “strong growth” in April on-year for its cloud and networking products segment, the company added.

The monthly sales data comes ahead of Foxconn’s first-quarter earnings call on May 14.

Foxconn has previously reported that for the first quarter, revenue slid 9.6% year-on-year to T$1.322-trillion, underperforming a T$1.401-trillion LSEG SmartEstimate, which gives greater weight to forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate.

The first quarter is traditionally quieter than the previous one, the season when Taiwan’s tech companies race to supply smartphones, tablets and other electronics to major vendors such as Apple for Western markets’ year-end holiday period.

Apple’s quarterly results and forecast beat modest expectations on Thursday, and CEO Tim Cook said revenue growth would return in the current quarter.

In March, Foxconn adopted a far more bullish outlook for this year, saying on its fourth-quarter earnings call that it expected a significant rise in revenue driven by booming demand for AI servers.

Foxconn’s shares have surged almost 50% so far this year, compared with a 13% gain for the broader market.

They closed up 1.3% on Friday.

Reuters

Atos creditors reach deal to rescue debt-laden group

Bond creditors and banks to inject €1.2bn in cash
Companies
4 hours ago

Apple beats estimates but sales in China dip

Tech giant increases its cash dividend and plans $110bn buyback
Companies
2 days ago

Universal Music signs new licensing deal with TikTok

The agreement will restore Universal Music’s songs and artists to the social media platform
Companies
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Home loans of R100bn on verge of distress in high ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Life Healthcare flags first-half earnings leap
Companies / Healthcare
3.
Glencore said to be considering a bid for Anglo ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Stefanutti Stocks turnaround labours on
Companies / Industrials
5.
Anglo ‘may need to break up regardless of BHP ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Foxconn considers end to ‘one-man rule’, say sources

Companies

Vietnam plans union reform to avert trade woes

World / Asia

Foxconn expects ‘slightly better’ year

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.