World / Asia

Vietnam plans union reform to avert trade woes

The Southeast Asian manufacturing hub is home to factories of international companies including Samsung Electronics, Intel, Foxconn and Canon

27 February 2024 - 09:48
by Francesco Guarascio
Employees make their way to work at the Samsung factory in Thai Nguyen province, north of Hanoi, Vietnam. Samsung is the largest investor in the Vietnam. Picture: REUTERS/KHAM/FILE
Hanoi — Communist-ruled Vietnam is expected to ratify in 2024 the United Nations (UN)  convention for the free establishment of trade unions, UN officials and diplomats said, in a move meant to cut risks of trade disputes but likely leaving some foreign companies uneasy.

The long-delayed measure would be a major formal step in the tightly controlled one-party nation where the only existing national trade union operates within the Communist Party structure, although it is unclear how and when the convention, once ratified, would be actually applied.

The Southeast Asian manufacturing hub, which is home to factories of international companies including Samsung Electronics, Intel, Foxconn and Canon, is highly reliant on commerce, which in 2023 exceeded 160% of the $415bn domestic economy.

It is required to apply UN standards on workers’ rights to avoid disputes over ‘social dumping’, which refers to the practice of countries competing unfairly with others over labour costs, under its multibillion-dollar trade deals with the European Union (EU) and Pacific partners.

“We are confident Vietnam is committed to ratifying Convention 87 as early as possible,” Ingrid Christensen, the head in Vietnam of the International Labour Organization (ILO), the UN agency responsible for labour rights, told Reuters.

Convention 87 on the “freedom of association and protection of the right to organise” was adopted in 1948 and is one of the fundamental texts protecting labour rights worldwide.

In a meeting in December 2023 with foreign experts, Vietnam’s labour ministry officials said the ratification of the convention was expected in October 2024, according to a Hanoi-based diplomat. Other diplomats confirmed plans to ratify in 2024.

The Vietnamese prime minister’s office, the labour ministry and Vietnam General Confederation of Labour, the country’s only national union, did not reply to requests for comment.

After a decade of talks, parliament was expected to ratify the convention in 2023, just before the expiry of a January 2024 deadline agreed with Canada. With the deadline missed, Ottawa has in theory an additional argument to seek sanctions under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Canada, whose trade with Vietnam is worth more than $10bn, is reviewing a complaint about whether Vietnamese labour laws are in compliance with CPTPP’s obligations on workers’ rights, a Canadian government spokesperson said.

The EU, which had bilateral trade with Hanoi amounting to nearly $65bn in 2022, sees the ratification of Convention 87 and amendments of relevant laws as “crucial” to comply with the existing agreements, EU ambassador to Vietnam Julien Guerrier said.

Some companies unhappy

However, “if the ratification leads to more real power for trade unions, some companies may be unhappy”, said Nguyen Hung, a specialist in supply chains at RMIT University Vietnam, warning that could impact foreign investment, including from Samsung, the largest investor in the country.

Freedom of establishment would “result in a disorderly proliferation of unions” and deterioration of industrial relations, according to notes seen by Reuters for a 2016 speech by Samsung’s former deputy head in Vietnam, Bang Hyun Woo. The notes said Bang’s views did not reflect Samsung’s.

Samsung said in a statement it is committed to the ILO fundamental conventions and upholds “the protection of our employees’ labour and human rights as our guiding value”.

Vietnam will raise by 6% the minimum wage in the business sector in July, after other hikes in the past. It will also increase from 2024 levies on large multinationals under a new global tax deal.

Vivie Wei, who leads investment consultancy Dezan Shira & Associates in Vietnam, said she saw no significant impact on foreign investors’ interest from enhanced unions rights or wage hikes.

Vietnam “does not position itself as the cheapest option” but has still been able to attract investments even after recent increases in salaries, she said.

Reuters

 

EV maker VinFast wants India to cut import duties

The Vietnamese manufacturer has started building a factory in Tamil Nadu and hopes to start production by mid-2025
Companies
2 days ago

Coffee roasters suffer higher costs due to Red Sea attacks

But it’s expected that roasters will not pass costs on to consumers in the near term because of intense price competition in supermarkets
World
1 month ago

Toy makers shift production from China to cheaper India

Aequs makes dozens of types of toys for Hasbro and others including Spin Master in two 350,000-square-foot facilities in Belgaum, India
Companies
1 month ago

Indonesia president boosts ties in visit to Vietnam

Leaders tackle corporate investments, more trade and closer co-operation on boosting security in the South China Sea
World
1 month ago

Retailers rush to avoid spring delays after Red Sea attacks

Tensions in Middle East and looming Chinese Lunar New Year holiday sees a scramble for supplies to avoid shortages
Companies
1 month ago

Indian coffee exports expected to rise 10% in 2024

The country — famous as a tea producer — is also the world’s eighth-largest coffee grower
World
1 month ago

EU coffee importers shy away from Africa as deforestation law looms

Small farmers are already bearing the cost of unintended consequences in climate policy
Companies
2 months ago

Turkey’s clothing makers squeezed by production costs

Government has raised tariffs by 30%-100% on hundreds of incoming textile products
World
3 months ago

Vietnam leader vows to extend anticorruption drive

Police reveal financial scandals in real estate sector worth more than 3% of GDP
World
3 months ago

Global fashion brands back higher purchase prices for Bangladesh-made clothes

Increases will help factories in the country offset higher workers’ wages
Companies
3 months ago

Vietnam’s real-estate sector is in turmoil

Shares of the largest listed developer, Vinhomes, part of Vietnam’s biggest conglomerate, Vingroup, have fallen 13% in 2023
World
4 months ago

Crackdown on environmentalists taints Vietnam’s energy transition

Activists call for multi-billion dollar climate deal to be put on hold
World
4 months ago
