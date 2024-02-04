Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Foxconn expects ‘slightly better’ year

Apple’s biggest supplier cautious on growth on AI chip shortage

04 February 2024 - 15:45
by Ben Blanchard
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A woman walks past the logo of Foxconn outside the company’s building in Taipei, Taiwan. Picture: ANN WANG/REUTERS
A woman walks past the logo of Foxconn outside the company’s building in Taipei, Taiwan. Picture: ANN WANG/REUTERS

Taipei — Taiwan’s Foxconn, Apple’s biggest iPhone assembler and the world’s largest contract electronics maker, expects its business this year to be “slightly better” than a year ago, but is facing a shortage of chips for artificial intelligence (AI) servers.

“We did pretty well last year, although we had a rather large write-off in the first quarter,” Foxconn chair Liu Young-way said on Sunday, referring to a writedown related to its 34% stake in Japanese electronics maker Sharp.

“As for this year’s outlook, I think it might be slightly better than last year,” Liu told reporters on the sidelines of the company’s annual employee party in Taipei.

Foxconn in November said it had a “relatively conservative and neutral” outlook for 2024.

Demand for AI servers will “of course” be good, but global economic uncertainty, given the current geopolitical problems, will affect consumer product demand, he said. “One (market segment) will be good, but very many others — uh-oh.”

Apple on Thursday forecast a drop in iPhone sales and targeted overall revenue $6bn below Wall Street expectations as its China business took a hit.

The results confirmed some analysts’ concerns that the company’s signature product is losing ground in the top Asian market where consumers are buying foldable smartphones and phones from Huawei, powered by a China-made chip.

Liu said production capacity for chips for servers is limited, even with strong demand. “When it comes to keeping up with demand, perhaps there needs to be new factories,” he said.

Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry, will report fourth-quarter earnings in March, when it will also update its outlook for this year. It releases January sales data on Monday.

Foxconn’s shares have slid 2.4% so far this year, compared with a 0.7% gain for the broader market.

Reuters

Apple’s China sales weaken as local brands gain in popularity

Apple’s China sales fell 13% in the quarter ended December
Companies
2 days ago

Samsung sees devices demand recovering

Firm expects mobile and PC makers to place more, better chips in devices as use of AI expands
Companies
4 days ago

Microsoft quarterly revenue beats estimates on AI rush

Revenue surges on investor interest in artificial intelligence and cloud services
Companies
4 days ago

Apple’s iPhone shipments in China fall as competition intensifies

However, for the full-year 2023, Apple overtook Vivo to become the top smartphone seller with a 17.3% market share
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Q&A with Head of Pick n Pay Clothing Hazel Pillay
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
RGS says it should be the buyer of Tongaat
Companies / Land & Agriculture
3.
Zambia to restructure $1.5bn Glencore debt with ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Alexforbes completes purchase of Outvest
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Glencore’s SA coal production keeps rolling on
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Apple’s China sales weaken as local brands gain in popularity

Companies

MAXIME SAADA: To grow its creative economy African media needs more scale, ...

Opinion

PODCAST | AI for a competitive advantage, according to Amazon Web Services

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.