Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EU fines Apple more than €1.8bn in Spotify antitrust case

‘For a decade, Apple abused its dominant position in the market for the distribution of music streaming apps through the App Store’

04 March 2024 - 15:44
by Foo Yun Chee
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: DADO RUVIC
Picture: DADO RUVIC

Brussels — Apple was hit with an EU antitrust fine of more than €1.8bn on Monday, its first in its history, for preventing Spotify and other music streaming services from informing users of payment options outside its App Store.

The European Commission's decision was triggered by a 2019 complaint by Swedish music streaming service Spotify over this restriction and Apple’s 30% App Store fees.

The EU competition enforcer said Apple’s restrictions constituted unfair trading conditions, a relatively novel argument in an antitrust case and also used by the Dutch antitrust agency in a decision against Apple in 2021 in a case brought by dating app providers.

The EU competition enforcer said it added an additional lump sum of €1.8bn to the basic amount as a deterrent to Apple and because a significant part of the harm caused by Apple’s conduct was nonmonetary. It did not say what the basic amount was.

“For a decade, Apple abused its dominant position in the market for the distribution of music streaming apps through the App Store,” EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

“They did so by restricting developers from informing consumers about alternative, cheaper music services available outside of the Apple ecosystem. This is illegal under EU antitrust rules,” she said.

Apple criticised the EU decision, saying it would challenge it in court.

“The decision was reached despite the commission’s failure to uncover any credible evidence of consumer harm, and ignores the realities of a market that is thriving, competitive and growing fast,” the company said in a statement.

“The primary advocate for this decision — and the biggest beneficiary — is Spotify, a company based in Stockholm, Sweden. Spotify has the largest music streaming app in the world, and has met the European Commission more than 65 times during this investigation,” it said.

It said the Swedish company paid no commission to Apple as it sells its subscriptions on its website and not on Apple’s App Store.

Vestager’s order to Apple to remove its App Store restrictions echoes the same requirement under new EU tech rules known as the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which Apple has to comply with on March 7.

Apple’s fine, however, is about a quarter of the €8.25bn fines the EU regulator meted out to Alphabet’s Google in three cases in the previous decade.

In contrast to the music streaming case, Apple is seeking to settle another EU antitrust investigation by offering to open up its tap-and-go mobile payment systems to rivals.

EU regulators, who subsequently sought feedback from rivals and users, will probably accept its offer without fining the company.

Reuters

EOH to pay Sars R112m to settle Abantu PAYE dispute

Payment has been provided for and won’t affect the group’s income statement
Companies
4 days ago

Q&A: Samsung to offer trade-ins for TVs in SA

Korean consumer electronics giant is confident the programme will drive sales in a tough economic environment
Companies
4 days ago

European media groups hit Google with €2.1bn lawsuit

Claimants, which include Germany’s Axel Springer, say tech giant’s ad tech practices have cost them dearly
Companies
5 days ago

Mark Zuckerberg in South Korea for talks with LG Electronics top brass

Meta Platforms CEO is on his first known visit to South Korea in about 10 years to discuss a stronger partnership in XR devices and AI
Companies
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
The Courier Guy gets picked up by Adenia
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Spar to lend money to ailing shops
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Pick n Pay seeks liquidation of franchisee’s ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
RCL to unbundle and list Rainbow Chicken
Companies / Industrials
5.
MC Mining advises shareholders to reject takeover ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Nvidia CEO backs computers to think like humans in five years

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Google ‘must deal with ad revenue complaints’

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Elon Musk sues OpenAI over breach of contract, straying from AI mission

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.