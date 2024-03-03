Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Nvidia CEO backs computers to think like humans in five years

Due to the rate at which technology is advancing artificial general intelligence is not far off, says Jensen Huang

03 March 2024 - 14:13
by Stephen Nellis
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang participates in the 2024 Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research summit in Palo Alto, California, on March 1. Picture: REUTERS/ANN SAPHIR
Palo Alto — Artificial general intelligence (AGI) could, by some definitions, arrive in as little as five years, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says.

Huang, who heads the world’s leading maker of artificial intelligence (AI) chips used to create systems such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, was responding to a question at an economic forum held at Stanford University about how long it would take to achieve one of Silicon Valley’s long-held goals of creating computers that can think like humans.

Huang said that the answer largely depends on how the goal is defined. If the definition is the ability to pass human tests, Huang said, AGI would arrive soon.

“If I gave an AI … every single test that you can possibly imagine, you make that list of tests and put it in front of the computer science industry, and I’m guessing in five years we’ll do well on every single one,” said Huang, whose firm hit $2-trillion in market value on March 1.

AI can pass tests such as legal bar exams, but still struggles on specialised medical tests such as gastroenterology. But Huang said that in five years it should also be able to pass any of them.

But by other definitions, Huang said, AGI may be much further away, because scientists still disagree on how to describe how human minds work.

“Therefore, it’s hard to achieve as an engineer” because engineers need defined goals, Huang said.

Huang also addressed a question about how many more chip factories, called “fabs” in the industry, are needed to support the expansion of the AI industry. Media reports have said that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman thinks many more fabs are needed.

Huang said that more will be needed, but each chip will also get better over time, which acts to limit the number of chips needed.

“We’re going to need more fabs. However, remember that we’re also improving the algorithms and the processing of [AI] tremendously over time,” Huang said.

“It’s not as if the efficiency of computing is what it is now, and therefore the demand is this much. I’m improving computing by a million times over 10 years.”

Reuters

TOBY SHAPSHAK: AI propels Nvidia into the stratosphere

The graphics processing units of chipmaker Nvidia are the engine of the new AI revolution
Opinion
4 days ago

AI-chip maker Nvidia’s breakneck growth hits $2-trillion

Company that makes chips used by almost all generative AI player vaults by a trillion dollars in value in just eight months
Companies
1 week ago

Tech giants pour millions into maker of humanoid robots

Microsoft-backed Figure AI is developing human-like robots for work in factories, warehouses and even retail
Companies
1 week ago

Nvidia adds $250bn in value after bumper earnings

Nvidia surge fuels global rally in technology stocks
Companies
1 week ago

Mark Zuckerberg in South Korea for talks with LG Electronics top brass

Meta Platforms CEO is on his first known visit to South Korea in about 10 years to discuss a stronger partnership in XR devices and AI
Companies
4 days ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: AI hiring needs humans at the helm

Can we leave the hiring process to AI?
Opinion
1 week ago

Nvidia samples new chips in Chinese market

Nvidia tests alternative AI chips in a bid to defend its market dominance in China amid US export curbs
Companies
1 week ago

Stakes are high as Intel starts race to beat TSMC

Intel plans to retake the mantle of making the world’s fastest chips
Companies
1 week ago

Nvidia races ahead of Tesla as Wall Street’s most traded stock

Its stock market value has surged to $1.8-trillion from $540bn a year ago
Companies
1 week ago

RICARDO SMITH: Big tech — and why it may be just too magnificent to fail

Their individual collapse cannot be removed from the realm of possibility
Opinion
2 weeks ago

PATRICE RASSOU: Behold the Magnificent Seven, with Nvidia as the brightest star

The tech giants account for about a third of the market cap of the S&P’s largest 500 companies
Opinion
2 weeks ago
