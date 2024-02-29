EOH to pay Sars R112m to settle Abantu PAYE dispute
Payment has been provided for and won’t affect the group’s income statement
29 February 2024 - 17:24
EOH will the SA Revenue Service (Sars) R112m to settle a AYE dispute involving its unit EOH Abantu, bringing closure to the group’s last significant legacy issue ahead of former CEO Stephen van Coller’s departure.
The dispute dates back to 2012, during which time EOH took Sars to the high court...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.