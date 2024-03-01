Q&A: Samsung to offer trade-ins for TVs in SA
South Korean consumer electronics giant is confident the programme will drive sales in a tough economic environment
01 March 2024 - 05:00
Samsung is set to offer a trade-in programme for television sets in the second quarter for SA customers, as it seeks to drive sales in areas where consumers are under financial pressure.
The South Korean electronics company is the world’s largest manufacturer of TVs and displays, a position it has held for years while competing with the likes of LG, Sony, TCL and Hisense...
