India and SA block investment facilitation pact at WTO

UAE trade minister Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi speaks during the opening ceremony of the WTO ministerial meeting in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 26 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Abdel Hadi Ramahi
Abu Dhabi — India and SA have filed a formal objection against an investment pact at a World Trade Organisation (WTO) meeting in Abu Dhabi, blocking its adoption in a move that observers say could block hundreds of billions of dollars in investment.
The proposal backed by nearly three-quarters of the WTO’s members aims to simplify red tape, improve the investment environment and encourage foreign direct investment.
But according to WTO rules, any of its 164 members can block a deal from being adopted by the body — a step which is necessary to ensure that countries are in compliance.
“We underscore that given the lack of exclusive consensus, this is not a matter for the ... (meeting) agenda,” a WTO document showed.
Both the developing countries in their submission said as there was no exclusive consensus on the agreement, it cannot be included in the 13th Ministerial Conference, reports said.
The Indian and SA delegations did not immediately comment publicly on the development.
Alan Yanovich, partner at Akin Gump Strauss, said the “deplorable” development would hurt the world’s poorest countries the most.
“The notion that two members can prevent a broad group of willing members from moving forward is absurd,” he said.
A Western trade delegate at the talks called it “ironic that India and South Africa stand in the way of something with such manifest benefits for developing countries”.
The initiative, known as the Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) Agreement led by Chile and South Korea with China’s strong support, could lead to between $200bn-$800bn of improvements in global welfare, according to one study.
Four-day WTO talks to set new global trade rules on a broad range of topics including fishing and agriculture are due to wrap up on Thursday, though delegates said that little progress has so far been made, barring the formal accession of two new members to the body: East Timor and Comoros.
The US trade chief on Tuesday ruled out a deal on reforming the WTO dispute settlement system, hobbled for four years due to US objections.
A paragraph on climate change is confined to a WTO annex of the draft package of deals since members cannot agree.
“These are not small, easy to deal with issues, these are some of the big things that either distort trade or stop nations from being able to feed their own people,” New Zealand’s trade minister Todd McClay said.
India and SA block investment facilitation pact at WTO
The formal objection stops inclusion of the China-backed initiative at WTO conference
Abu Dhabi — India and SA have filed a formal objection against an investment pact at a World Trade Organisation (WTO) meeting in Abu Dhabi, blocking its adoption in a move that observers say could block hundreds of billions of dollars in investment.
The proposal backed by nearly three-quarters of the WTO’s members aims to simplify red tape, improve the investment environment and encourage foreign direct investment.
But according to WTO rules, any of its 164 members can block a deal from being adopted by the body — a step which is necessary to ensure that countries are in compliance.
“We underscore that given the lack of exclusive consensus, this is not a matter for the ... (meeting) agenda,” a WTO document showed.
Both the developing countries in their submission said as there was no exclusive consensus on the agreement, it cannot be included in the 13th Ministerial Conference, reports said.
The Indian and SA delegations did not immediately comment publicly on the development.
Alan Yanovich, partner at Akin Gump Strauss, said the “deplorable” development would hurt the world’s poorest countries the most.
“The notion that two members can prevent a broad group of willing members from moving forward is absurd,” he said.
A Western trade delegate at the talks called it “ironic that India and South Africa stand in the way of something with such manifest benefits for developing countries”.
The initiative, known as the Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) Agreement led by Chile and South Korea with China’s strong support, could lead to between $200bn-$800bn of improvements in global welfare, according to one study.
Four-day WTO talks to set new global trade rules on a broad range of topics including fishing and agriculture are due to wrap up on Thursday, though delegates said that little progress has so far been made, barring the formal accession of two new members to the body: East Timor and Comoros.
The US trade chief on Tuesday ruled out a deal on reforming the WTO dispute settlement system, hobbled for four years due to US objections.
A paragraph on climate change is confined to a WTO annex of the draft package of deals since members cannot agree.
“These are not small, easy to deal with issues, these are some of the big things that either distort trade or stop nations from being able to feed their own people,” New Zealand’s trade minister Todd McClay said.
“They are hard and they are challenging.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Climate change just a footnote in new WTO deal
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.