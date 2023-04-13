South Korea’s top court orders Google to disclose user information sharing

Fed officials fear recession and consider pausing rate hikes as inflation remains elevated. Meanwhile the rand strengthens, but local factors keep it under pressure.
Despite their their worst annual earnings on record, increased sales volumes and improved sentiment offer developers a much-needed breather
Eskom says the higher level of load-shedding is due to the breakdown of a generation unit at Medupi
Party spokesperson Bhengu-Motsiri says scheduling conflicts are to blame and described the meeting as ‘robust and cordial’
Suppliers discuss possible MacBook assembly and production in Thailand with Apple, as the tech giant seeks to expand its manufacturing presence beyond China
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has called for sweeping reforms to macroeconomic policies to boost economic growth and lessen exchange rate volatility and sovereign risk.
Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Nicholas Riemer, co-founder and CEO of Nova Messenger
US allies have reacted with concern to the news of the leaks, but have emphasised their faith in US authorities to investigate
In the old days the riches came in friendships, experiences, stories and adventure
Rolls-Royce goes the haute-couture route, with striking results
Seoul — South Korea’s top court on Thursday said Alphabet’s Google should disclose whether the technology giant had shared local user information with third parties, news agency Yonhap reported, sending the case back to a lower court.
The Supreme Court’s decision came after a group of four plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against Google and its South Korean unit in 2014 to force the company to disclose the handling of local users’ privacy data.
The group alleged that the tech company had shared private user information through Prism, a US National Security Agency (NSA) surveillance programme.
“We will review the Supreme Court’s full written decision carefully,” a Google spokesperson said.
On the same day, the Supreme Court also upheld a previous ruling ordering Qualcomm to pay a fine of about 1-trillion won ($761.68m) for abusing its dominant market position, the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said.
Qualcomm did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
The Supreme Court’s decisions on both cases are in line with South Korea’s recent tendency to take a tough stance on regulatory matters concerning foreign technology giants.
On Wednesday, South Korea’s antitrust regulator fined Google $31.88m for blocking the release of mobile video games on a competitor’s platform.
The KFTC said the move against the US technology giant was part of efforts by the government to ensure fair markets.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
South Korea’s top court orders Google to disclose user information sharing
The Supreme Court’s decision follows a lawsuit by a group of plaintiffs alleging that Google shared private user information through a US surveillance programme
Seoul — South Korea’s top court on Thursday said Alphabet’s Google should disclose whether the technology giant had shared local user information with third parties, news agency Yonhap reported, sending the case back to a lower court.
The Supreme Court’s decision came after a group of four plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against Google and its South Korean unit in 2014 to force the company to disclose the handling of local users’ privacy data.
The group alleged that the tech company had shared private user information through Prism, a US National Security Agency (NSA) surveillance programme.
“We will review the Supreme Court’s full written decision carefully,” a Google spokesperson said.
On the same day, the Supreme Court also upheld a previous ruling ordering Qualcomm to pay a fine of about 1-trillion won ($761.68m) for abusing its dominant market position, the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said.
Qualcomm did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
The Supreme Court’s decisions on both cases are in line with South Korea’s recent tendency to take a tough stance on regulatory matters concerning foreign technology giants.
On Wednesday, South Korea’s antitrust regulator fined Google $31.88m for blocking the release of mobile video games on a competitor’s platform.
The KFTC said the move against the US technology giant was part of efforts by the government to ensure fair markets.
Reuters
Indian start-ups rebuke Google over service fee system
Google and Amazon layoffs in Europe stall over legal rules
Google workers in London protest over layoffs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.