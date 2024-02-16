MultiChoice shares at R105 puts pressure on Canal+ to sweeten its offer
Analysts expect Canal+ to come back with a higher takeover offer
16 February 2024 - 05:00
MultiChoice shares hit R105 on Wednesday for the first time since May 2023, putting more pressure on French broadcaster Canal+ to sweeten its offer for Africa’s largest pay-TV operator.
Canal+, which already owns more than a third of MultiChoice, wants to buy out the rest of the company at R105 a share, or just more than R31bn in what would the biggest merger & acquisition deal in SA in 2024...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.