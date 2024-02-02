Vodacom’s group operations exceed 200-million customers for the first time
Vodacom Group, including Kenyan affiliate Safaricom, first reached 100-million customers in 2018
02 February 2024 - 14:17
Vodacom’s group operations have crossed the 200-million customer mark for the first time, the company said on Friday.
Vodacom Group, including Kenyan affiliate Safaricom, first reached 100-million customers in 2018, with recent entries into Egypt and Ethiopia helping to boost customer numbers. More than 75-million current customers are using at least one of the group’s financial services products...
