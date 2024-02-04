Cell C charts new path, but is committed to maintaining its BEE status
CEO says there is 'an unbelievable amount of opportunity in the future, and there is no doubt we will turn this company around'
04 February 2024 - 06:24
Cell C will maintain the company’s BEE status even though its long-standing black ownership stake has diminished after debt restructuring programmes over the years.
CellSAf owned 25% of Cell C when the company was formed 22 years ago, and its shareholding played a crucial role in the company securing a mobile network licence. However, over the years its ownership stake has been significantly reduced thanks to recapitalisations aimed at saving the ailing business. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.