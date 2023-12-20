Moody’s downgrades Telkom’s national scale rating
Telco suffers from SA risk, but ratings agency expects better performance over the coming 18 months
20 December 2023 - 15:00
Ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service expects Telkom’s performance to improve over the coming year-and-a-half, which would help to improve its credit metrics, but the ratings agency didn’t give the telecom operator the benefit of the doubt entirely.
In a note on Wednesday, Moody’s affirmed Telkom’s corporate family rating of Ba2 but downgraded its national scale rating (NSR) to Aa2.za from Aa1.za...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.