Cell C upbeat about prospects following recapitalisation
SA's fourth-largest mobile operator reports that interest-bearing debt has dropped from R9bn to R3bn
27 November 2023 - 12:33
UPDATED 27 November 2023 - 16:46
Cell C says its efforts to stabilise its business, following a three-year-long recapitalisation, are yielding improved results, positioning it to return to growth and “enhanced competitiveness in the market”.
Recently appointed CEO Jorge Mendes told Business Day that the company's strategy of not operating its own network infrastructure, but rather leasing it from other operators, gave it a unique advantage in the market. ..
