WATCH: Vodacom has master plan to win Africa’s remittance market

Business Day TV talks to technology writer for Business Day Mudiwa Gavaza

21 November 2023 - 16:29
by Business Day TV
Vodacom is set to unveil a strategic master plan as it looks to dominate the African remittance market. With a goal of turning their mobile platform into a competitive remittance hub, the telecoms company aims to challenge rivals by offering lower fees.

Technology correspondent for Business Day Mudiwa Gavaza discussed the company’s plan with Business Day TV.

