Vodacom poised to launch virtual card with Visa
The company has bet big on financial services as an area of current and future growth
26 November 2023 - 16:43
Vodacom plans to launch a new virtual card product through its tie-in with Visa, which will allow subscribers to transact in ways akin to traditional bank customers, such as shopping online.
The company, like a number of mobile providers operating in Africa, including Airtel, Orange and MTN, has bet big on financial services as an area of current and future growth. ..
