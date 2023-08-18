Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Cell C — SA’s fourth-largest mobile operator in focus

Business Day TV talks to Business Day’s technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza

18 August 2023
Cell C logo
Cell C, SA’s fourth-largest mobile operator, is battling a number of serious difficulties, including complex debt restructuring, subpar performance and a high CEO turnover rate.

Business Day TV speaks to Business Day’s technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza about Cell C’s challenges.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

