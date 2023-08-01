Prosus sells PayU’s GPO business for R11bn
Sale to UK-based Rapyd includes the SA business, but not its Indian, Turkish and Southeast Asian operations
01 August 2023 - 13:02
Prosus has agreed to sell PayU’s Global Payments Organisation (GPO) to UK-based Rapyd for $610m (R11bn) cash as the offshore arm of Naspers streamlines its fintech operations.
The transaction includes PayU’s GPO business in SA, but not its Indian, Turkish and Southeast Asian operations. ..
