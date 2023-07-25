Prosus slams reporting and governance at BYJU’S
Group has invested almost R10bn in the Indian edtech company since 2018, but last month it and other investors quit the board
25 July 2023 - 18:16
Prosus has hit out at the management of BYJU’S, one its biggest investments in the growing educational technology sector, a month after it and other major investors quit the start-up’s board.
The international unit of Naspers, has invested $536m (R9.48bn) in Bangalore, India-based BYJU’S since 2018, but on Tuesday hit out at the company’s reporting and governance in a strongly worded statement...
