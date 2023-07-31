MTN flags slight interim profit growth despite forex losses
The floating of Nigeria’s naira hurt the mobile operator in June
31 July 2023 - 09:10
Africa’s largest mobile operator, MTN, expects its interim profit to remain flat or rise despite the impact of hyperinflation and foreign exchange (forex) in some of its markets, notably in Nigeria.
The company, valued at about R264.4bn on the JSE, said in a trading statement for its six months to end-June that it sees its headline earnings per share (Heps), a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, to remain flat or rise 10% to 506c-557c...
