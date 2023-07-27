MCLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN MCLEOD: Openserve suddenly hot property
Why MTN could soon be pursuing Telkom’s wholesale business
27 July 2023 - 05:00
Telkom subsidiary Openserve has found itself in an unlikely position: despite being a low-margin, labour-intensive business that faces intense competition and regulatory scrutiny — hardly attractive qualities — it is being eyed by potential suitors.
Created in 2015 through a “deep functional separation” from the rest of Telkom, Openserve was recently legally separated from the partly privatised operator too, becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of the telecommunications group as of September 1 2022. Openserve is now at arm’s length from the Telkom mother ship, or so the theory goes...
