Altron puts for-sale sign on subsidiary after loss of lucrative Gauteng contract
Jobs on line at technology group after it lost a Gauteng broadband network contract to MTN
26 July 2023 - 12:32
UPDATED 26 July 2023 - 22:40
Technology firm Altron has put a for-sale sign on one of its subsidiaries after it lost a lucrative Gauteng broadband network contract to MTN, and warned that the dire finances of the City of Tshwane puts in doubt its ability to pay suppliers.
The share price of Altron shed more than 5% on Wednesday after it warned investors to expect a plunge in earnings of up to 288% in the six months to end-August...
