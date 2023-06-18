Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Salesforce eyes R90bn in new business

18 June 2023 - 17:48 Mudiwa Gavaza

Salesforce, the world’s largest customer relationship management software company, expects to generate more than R90bn in new-business revenue through its local network in the next three years.

The tech giant is looking to create about 32,000 jobs locally in the same time period. ..

