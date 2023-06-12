We have the money, Axian says about Telkom’s bid doubts

Government’s efforts to appear neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict saw the local currency firm for the eighth consecutive session
Public safety firm’s innovative crime fighting technologies enable police to be smart on burgeoning crime
No evidence of sanctions being prepared against SA, says Vincent Magwenya
The finance MMC will have to fund basic service delivery and repairs even as the metro takes strain
Telkom has questioned the financial firepower of the consortium to pay for at least 35% of the telecoms operator
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day economics writer Thuletho Zwane
Supabets and Supaworld have been barred from taking bets on roulette
Suspected Codeco militia behind deadly attack 5km from UN peacekeeper base
Club conditions have improved for the national treasure
The flagship Outback XT offers impressive performance, advanced safety features and a range of conveniences
The main funder behind a team of investors led by former Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko to buy into the telecoms operator is confident of its ability to raise funds to support the bid, with a company insider saying it has low borrowings and solid relationships with bankers.
The comments by the source at Axian Telecom, who spoke on condition of anonymity, came hours after Telkom raised doubts about the financial firepower of the consortium to pay for at least 35% of the company, while confirming that it had been approached...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
We have the money, Axian says about Telkom’s bid doubts
Telkom has questioned the financial firepower of the consortium to pay for at least 35% of the telecoms operator
The main funder behind a team of investors led by former Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko to buy into the telecoms operator is confident of its ability to raise funds to support the bid, with a company insider saying it has low borrowings and solid relationships with bankers.
The comments by the source at Axian Telecom, who spoke on condition of anonymity, came hours after Telkom raised doubts about the financial firepower of the consortium to pay for at least 35% of the company, while confirming that it had been approached...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.