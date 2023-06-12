Companies / Telecoms & Technology

We have the money, Axian says about Telkom’s bid doubts

Telkom has questioned the financial firepower of the consortium to pay for at least 35% of the telecoms operator

BL Premium
12 June 2023 - 10:23 Mudiwa Gavaza and Nico Gous
UPDATED 12 June 2023 - 22:40

The main funder behind a team of investors led by former Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko to buy into the telecoms operator is confident of its ability to raise funds to support the bid, with a company insider saying it has low borrowings and solid relationships with bankers.

The comments by the source at Axian Telecom, who spoke on condition of anonymity, came hours after Telkom raised doubts about the financial firepower of the consortium to pay for at least 35% of the company, while confirming that it had been approached...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.