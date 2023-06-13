Inflation cooling to lowest annual rate in two years takes pressure off Fed
VCMI is focused on the integrity of net-zero claims from companies that purchase credits
Team hit difficulties due to aviation insurance exclusions for certain aircraft operators
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
Group CEO Serame Taukobong says none of the four approaches for the state-run telco in the past year has been up to scratch
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
US legislators request that upcoming Agoa Forum to be hosted in another country
Moments after he surrendered to law enforcement officers he was placed under arrest
Coach Fourie wants Cheetahs to avoid a slow start and not to concede too many penalties
The rare Ferraris, some with prominent former owners, were discovered in hurricane rubble
Delta Property Fund has posted a near 70% slump in funds from operations, as it had to contend with rising interest rates, higher finance costs and increased vacancies. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Bongi Masinga for more detail on Delta’s annual results.
WATCH: Delta Property Fund feels pain of rising interest rates
Business Day TV speaks to Delta Property Fund CEO Bongi Masinga
