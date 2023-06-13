Companies / Property

WATCH: Delta Property Fund feels pain of rising interest rates

Business Day TV speaks to Delta Property Fund CEO Bongi Masinga

13 June 2023 - 20:49
Delta Heights in Pretoria is owned by Delta Property Fund. Picture: SUPPLIED
Delta Property Fund has posted a near 70% slump in funds from operations, as it had to contend with rising interest rates, higher finance costs and increased vacancies. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Bongi Masinga for more detail on Delta’s annual results.

Delta to continue selling noncore assets to repay debt

The company is targeting state-owned-entities for their vacant buildings
Accelerate Property Fund announces new CFO

Marelise de Lange will replace Pieter Grobler who served on an interim basis from April
Delta CEO Siyabonga Mbanjwa steps down after less than a year in the role

Non-executive director Bongi Masinga has been reappointed as interim CEO
Delta sells office block in Pietermaritzburg as part of turnaround

The sale is part of the JSE-listed company’s strategy to offload non-performing assets
Delta to continue selling noncore assets to repay debt

Investment portfolios should reflect a changing world

Delta CEO Siyabonga Mbanjwa steps down after less than a year in the role

Delta sells office block in Pietermaritzburg as part of turnaround

