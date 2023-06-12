Companies / Telecoms & Technology

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | TV market dynamics according to Samsung

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Michael van Lier, vice-president for consumer electronics at Samsung SA

12 June 2023 - 16:14
Michael van Lier, vice-president for consumer electronics at Samsung SA. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Michael van Lier, vice-president for consumer electronics at Samsung SA. Picture: SUPPLIED.

What is the state of the television sales market in SA? 

In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, our host, Mudiwa Gavaza, talks to Samsung SA’s vice-president for consumer electronics, Michael van Lier, at one of the company’s retail locations.

The discussion focuses on the rise in demand for premium televisions in the country, from which Samsung is currently benefiting. 

The South Korean electronics company is the world’s largest TV and display maker, a position it has held for over a decade with a market share ranging between 20%-25%. It competes with company’s such as LG, Sony, TCL and Hisense.

In SA, Samsung has a 25% market share. But its share of TV revenue actually accounts for as much as 40% of the pie, given the increase in sales of television units that can retail for more than R100,000 and up to as much as R2m. Almost all of these are manufactured at the company’s facility in KwaZulu-Natal. 

Van Lier says manufacturers have also benefited from a rise in the number of TV sets that households typically have. 

Topics of discussion include: the state of SA’s television market; Samsung’s share of sale in SA and globally; trends in TV technology; growth of premium offerings; and the company’s local manufacturing capacity. 

Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

