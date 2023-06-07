Business

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Imizizi bets on venture building model to stand out

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mponeng Seshea, CEO and co-founder of Imizizi Evolution

07 June 2023 - 16:48 Mudiwa Gavaza
Mponeng Seshea, CEO and co-founder of Imizizi Evolution. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Mponeng Seshea, CEO and co-founder of Imizizi Evolution. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Business development support for women-owned businesses in SA is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mponeng Seshea, CEO and co-founder of Imizizi Evolution. 

Imizizi Evolution is a 100% black female-owned venture building company. It is a part of Imizizi, a company specialising in human resource solutions and consulting for businesses. 

Informed by the consulting work, Seshea and her team decided to start a fund — Imizizi Evolution — that looks to invest in women-led businesses locally. 

Imizizi Evolution, which is looking to stand out with its venture building model, is currently raising R50m for such investment.

Join the discussion: 

Seshea says their model is made up of four main segments: ideas and helping businesses get off the ground; incubation for establishing and refining business models; the accelerator, which deals with business growth; and getting enterprises ready for outside investment and capital raising. 

Seshea says education in teaching people how and where to access funds and markets is a part of Imizizi Evolution’s strategy to stand out. 

Topics of discussion include: Imizizi Evolution’s business model; how much the fund has to invest; Imizizi Evolution’s investment thesis; key issues holding back small businesses in SA; and challenges faced by women in entrepreneurship. 

Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

