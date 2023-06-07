Currency drops 7% as the new Treasury chief eases stabilising measures
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mponeng Seshea, CEO and co-founder of Imizizi Evolution
Business development support for women-owned businesses in SA is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mponeng Seshea, CEO and co-founder of Imizizi Evolution.
Imizizi Evolution is a 100% black female-owned venture building company. It is a part of Imizizi, a company specialising in human resource solutions and consulting for businesses.
Informed by the consulting work, Seshea and her team decided to start a fund — Imizizi Evolution — that looks to invest in women-led businesses locally.
Imizizi Evolution, which is looking to stand out with its venture building model, is currently raising R50m for such investment.
Seshea says their model is made up of four main segments: ideas and helping businesses get off the ground; incubation for establishing and refining business models; the accelerator, which deals with business growth; and getting enterprises ready for outside investment and capital raising.
Seshea says education in teaching people how and where to access funds and markets is a part of Imizizi Evolution’s strategy to stand out.
Topics of discussion include: Imizizi Evolution’s business model; how much the fund has to invest; Imizizi Evolution’s investment thesis; key issues holding back small businesses in SA; and challenges faced by women in entrepreneurship.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Imizizi bets on venture building model to stand out
